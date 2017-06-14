Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
5 hours ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
5 hours ago Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russia
Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
Russia
Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russia
Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin
Russia
Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
5 hours ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
5 hours ago Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Putin is leveraging Western disciples like Oliver Stone to boost his changes of another term in office.

June 14, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 18:58
By Alexey Kovalev
June 14, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 18:58
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Most Read
Opinion
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Moscow
IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence
Opinion
The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)
Russia
Russia Day in Protests
Oliver Stone Andrew Medichini / AP

In a preview of Oliver Stone’s documentary “The Putin Interviews,” Russian President Vladimir Putin drops a bombshell. Asked by Stone if he has grandchildren, Putin smiles and answers “yes.”

Questions about Putin’s personal affairs are Russian media’s most explicit no-go area. The makeup of the country’s first family remains a mystery. State media are under strict instructions to never mention Putin’s daughters or ex-wife, unless commanded to do so. News outlets that find the courage to investigate, for example, Putin’s daughter or her miraculously wealthy husband, paint a target on their own backs.

Barred from asking the question themselves, Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was a happy and loving grandfather.

In the same interview, Putin tells Stone that the Kremlin does not control Russia’s media.

The irony will be lost on few Russians. After all, it is the same Vladimir Putin who, in late 2013, signed an executive order to gut the country’s leading news agency and appoint a hyper-loyalist TV host as its director. It is the same Vladimir Putin whose aides publicly say journalists working for state-owned outlets are expected to toe the government line.

Stone never challenges Putin on the obvious implausibility of his claim.

Oliver Stone is arguably Putin’s biggest catch

Stone has admitted that in the course of his 8-hour-long interview Stone he rarely — if ever — challenged Putin. This revelation has prompted Russian commentators to ask: if you are actually interviewing someone, you are supposed to ask tough, uncompromising questions.

“You Mr. Stone are in fact a royal biographer, not an interviewer,” Dmitry Kolezev, a reporter for the independent news website Znak said in a video review of “The Putin Interviews.”

Stone’s refusal to challenge Putin places the director in the company of other B-list Western celebrities who have tied their sails to the Kremlin mast. Stone has joined their chorus by willingly defending Putin as someone “insulted” and “abused,” by the Western media.

But Stone is arguably Putin’s biggest catch: a Western celebrity blinded by Putin’s charisma and his own anti-Western contrarianism. The footage that has been released so far shows him repeating many of Putin’s talking points, even though they are already powered by the president’s $2bn a year propaganda machine.

Naturally, those same government news channels are treating “The Putin Interviews” for what it is: a grand endorsement.

Every trifling bit of yet-unaired interview, every tired, fact-less banality Putin says is recycled and catapulted to top national news by hundreds of loyal outlets. Russia’s biggest state-owned network has already purchased licensing rights.

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

“The Putin Interviews” release coincides with Putin’s annual live “phone-in,” a marathon question and answer session broadcast live on television. Like Stone’s interviews, it is carefully choreographed for Putin to shine as an all-knowing, caring leader. It also coincides with the anticipated launch of Putin’s 2018 presidential campaign, which may come during the phone-in.

Vasily Gatov, a media analyst and a visiting fellow at USC Annenberg Center for Communication Leadership, likens “The Putin Interviews” to “The Small Land” propaganda memoir, ghostwritten for Leonid Brezhnev to sanctify the Soviet leader.

In our postmodern times, Gatov told The Moscow Times, Oliver Stone’s film is being presented in the Russian media as a film for “ordinary Americans” so they finally recognize Putin’s superiority over other world leaders.

But Putin can’t keep a straight face as he’s telling Stone that Russia doesn’t interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs.

In truth, it does not even have to. Putin, after all, has his own Western disciples like Oliver Stone to in his quest to elect himself as Russia’s president.

Related
World
Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
Meanwhile…
Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
Business
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

4 hours ago

In the last few months, Navalny has taken a quantum leap, establishing himself as the only true and energetic opponent of Putin in Russian politics.

5 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

5 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

8 hours ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

5 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

5 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

5 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

5 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

1 day ago

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

1 day ago

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

Theater

Pygmalion

Wed. Jun. 14 Sun. Jul. 02
Dvorets Na Yauze
06:00 p.m.

George Bernard Shaw’s classic play about Eliza Doolittle (Alyona Babenko), the cockney flower girl whom the irascible Professor Henry Higgins (Sergei Makovetsky) “makes into a lady.” Sovremennik Theater production. Read more

Read more

5 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

5 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago
By Ilan Berman
Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

By Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman
1 day ago

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

Print edition — 6 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Russia Day in Protests

1 day, 5 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

8 hours ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day, 3 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day, 5 hours ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

see more

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

2 days ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

New issue — 6 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 week ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential ...

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

2 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

5 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

Wed. Jun. 14

More events
Kharms. Myr Theater
Blue Soup Exhibition
Freedom No. 7 Gig
The Piano Guys Gig
I Am Heat Ledger Cinema
The Dark Knight Cinema

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

2 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

5 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

8 hours ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

2 days ago
The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

2 days ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's ...

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

2 days ago
The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

Lungs

MacMillan’s Lungs as staged by Marat Gatsalov.

Tue. Jun. 20 Tue. Jun. 20
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

In Duncan MacMillan’s play a conversation about starting a family is folded into concerns about the state of the planet, interlacing the personal and the global. Directed by Marat Gatsalov. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's ...

Most Read

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

Russia Day in Protests
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+