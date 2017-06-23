Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Moscow Region's Largest Landfill Closed After Complaints to Putin
23 hours ago Russia Blocks Google Temporarily in Tax Dispute
1 day ago Russia to Face Further Sanctions For Doping at Sochi Olympics, Says IOC Head
Moscow
Venetian Finds: Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese at the Pushkin Museum
Moscow
Sleepless in St. Petersburg: Make the Most of White Nights
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Exposed Awarding $67M in Illegal Building Contracts
Meanwhile…
Russian Politician Uses Her Breasts to Protest Building Demolitions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Region's Largest Landfill Closed After Complaints to Putin

June 23, 2017 — 14:27
— Update: 14:27

Moscow Region's Largest Landfill Closed After Complaints to Putin

June 23, 2017 — 14:27
— Update: 14:27

The Moscow region's Kuchino landfill site has closed its doors after residents appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Household waste has been dumped at the former quarry in the town of Balashikha since 1964. The landfill is currently as high as a 20-story building and visible from outer space.

The Kuchino landfill was thrust into the national spotlight on June 15, when local residents complained to the president during his annual call-in marathon, "Direct Line." They told Putin that the site stood just 200 meters from local homes, kindergartens and hospitals.

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

Alexander Kogan, Ecology Minister for the Moscow region, said that it would cost as estimated 4 billion rubles ($67 million) to reclaim the site. He said that the area could be converted into a leisure and recreation area, with the possibility of opening ski pistes or walking trails. 

"We very much hope that in two years, when the landfill is finally reclaimed, residents will see it as a place to spend their free time,” Kogan told Russia's Interfax news agency.

Related
Opinion
France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour
World
Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
World
Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue
Russia
Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+