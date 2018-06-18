Moscow's World Cup Face-Lift Is Only Skin Deep (Op-ed)

Russia is determined to use the World Cup to polish its tarnished international image.

Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters

As the Russian and Saudi teams warmed up for the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, there was a carnival-like atmosphere outside Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Russian and Saudi fans exchanged handshakes and hugs, and Mexican supporters in national costume posed for photos. Groups of smiling Russian volunteers were on hand to offer directions and assistance. One volunteer’s sole function seemed to be to hold up a giant artificial hand with which to offer passing fans high-fives. Moscow was always going to put on its most welcoming face for the World Cup, a showcase event for President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But amid warnings of racism, hooligan violence and whip-wielding Cossacks, no one really knew exactly what that face would look like. So far, defying many expectations, it’s been dominated by one big grin.

Read More St. Petersburg World Cup ‘Diversity House’ Shut Down by Landlord

Even the country’s feared football hooligans have apparently been feeling the love. “I want to shake the hands of fans from all over the world,” said Yakov, a Lokomotiv Moscow fan who is one of almost 500 alleged hooligans barred from attending World Cup matches, to The Moscow Times. “I want people to stop thinking of my homeland as an aggressive nation.” Russia’s national side, dubbed the country’s worst-ever team by state-funded television ahead of the tournament, has also been doing its best to win friends, surprising everyone with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Russians greeted the victory — the largest in a World Cup opener since 1938 — in remarkably reserved fashion. True, there were some celebrations in central Moscow, but this was nothing like the scale of the impromptu street party after Russia’s famous victory over the Netherlands at Euro 2008. Perhaps Russian fans were just too stunned to rejoice properly? There have been plenty of other surprises. Not least the transformation of Moscow’s notoriously no-nonsense police force. As I strolled near Red Square last week, I saw an exuberant group of Uruguayan supporters unfold a large banner reading “Rey de América” (King of America). In an adjacent street, Peruvian fans danced and chanted, oblivious to the curious stares of locals, including smiling police officers. The feel-good factor soared.

Read More Russian Police Detain British LGBT Rights Campaigner in Moscow