Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, set free after a month behind bars for organizing opposition protests, reports that Moscow’s prisons have been refurbished to accommodate rowdy foreign World Cup fans.

Navalny was detained on May 5 and jailed a week later for holding mass rallies ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration. He walked free on Thursday, the day the Russian national football team kicks off the month-long tournament against Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

“Every cell had euroremont [euro-standard renovations],” Navalny wrote in an Instagram post Thursday announcing his release. “They placed goalposts in the exercise yard and handed out real footballs.”