A Thirsty Journalist Takes on the World Cup's Beer Ban

On match days, host cities are restricting sales of alcohol.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters

When Prince Vladimir, the ruler of Ancient Rus, was choosing a faith for the pagan Slavs in the 12th century, he reportedly passed on Islam because of its ban on alcohol. "Drinking is the joy of all Rus,” the prince said, according to the monk Nestor’s “Primary Chronicle.” “We cannot exist without it.” While the tale is likely apocryphal it is difficult not to believe considering 21st century numbers: According to a recent World Health Organization report, Russia is fifth place in worldwide alcohol consumption.

It is a record that Russia in recent years has been trying to combat in the sports arena. After banning alcohol sales and ads at stadiums in 2005, it moved to ban alcohol advertising from all forms of mass media in 2012. Prince Vladimir, though, would have been pleased that his contemporary, President Vladimir Putin, has allowed alcohol to be sold at stadiums during World Cup matches this summer. The move followed pressure from FIFA. “Alcoholic drinks are part of the FIFA World Cup, so we’re going to have them,” FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said in 2012 when the last host Brazil temporarily resisted lifting its own stadium ban. “Excuse me if I sound a bit arrogant, but that’s something we won’t negotiate.” But while beer — Budweiser exclusively, one of the tournament’s largest sponsors — has been flowing from stadium taps, local host cities have instituted their own restrictions.

In Samara and Nizhny Novgorod, for instance, local outlets have reported that at hotspots around the cities, alcohol sale bans are in effect the day prior to and the day of matches. And before England’s first match of the tournament in Volgograd, photos circulated on social media showing tape draped over stocked supermarket fridges. A booze ban was also put in place in Moscow. In April, a City Hall said it had already determined where, on the eve of a match and on the day it is held, “the sale and consumption of alcohol will be banned.” The ban has not been very effective, though. As Reuters reported on Tuesday, some bars and restaurants in the center are running out of beer after only a week into the tournament. Earlier on Tuesday, I decided to test the ban myself. Ahead of the evening game between Poland and Senegal at Spartak Stadium, I headed out into the Tushino neighborhood in search of a beer. Beginning on a street perpendicular to the stadium, I asked a policeman if I could buy one nearby. No, he informed me, not within two kilometers — FIFA’s own restrictions to ensure a monopoly on Budweiser sales at stadiums — the day prior to and the day of a match. A shopkeeper nearby confirmed the policeman’s words. A few steps away, however, the rules seemed more relaxed.

