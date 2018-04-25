News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 25 2018 - 10:04

Moscow to Restrict Alcohol Sales Before and During World Cup Games

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Moscow's City Hall will restrict the sale of alcohol the day before and the day of World Cup games this summer.

Twelve games will be played in Moscow in June and July, including Russia's opener against Saudi Arabia and the tournament final. Russia’s deputy prime minister has said that the host nation would allow beer sales at stadiums and fan zones during the FIFA World Cup.

Football fans are also allowed to bring cocaine, marijuana and even heroin to stadiums as long as they have supporting medical documents, Russia’s 2018 World Cup Organizing Committee said in February, citing Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union regulations.

Read More
World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Beyond the FIFA fan zones, an alcohol sales ban will take effect in Moscow the day before and on game days, Interfax quoted City Hall's deputy head of regional security department Kirill Malyshkin as saying Wednesday.

"Executive power bodies have set the borders where the sale and consumption of alcohol will be banned […] on the eve of a football World Cup match and the day it is held," Malyshkin was quoted as saying at a Russia-Peru cultural event in Lima.

As the World Cup Looms, Russia Purges Host Cities of Strays
News
April 20 2018
As the World Cup Looms, Russia Purges Host Cities of Strays
U.S. Sanctions Cause Air Travel Headaches for Russia's World Cup
News
April 12 2018
U.S. Sanctions Cause Air Travel Headaches for Russia's World Cup
Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
News
April 11 2018
Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms

Latest news

World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Meanwhile…
April 25 2018
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer
News
April 25 2018
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox