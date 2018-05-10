Parades and Pomp: What Do Russia's Armed Forces Have to Celebrate? (Op-ed)

Despite modest reductions to the defense budget since 2015, the Russian military has suffered the least in state cuts relative to other government services.

Victory Day is when Russia feels strong. It is intended to be a reminder of the nation’s historic resilience and willpower. While much of the country is indeed undergoing a test of resilience, the armed forces, in particular, have much to be thankful for, as they continue to benefit from public support, a substantial percentage of the government budget and a new state armament program for 2018-2027.

Russia’s annual May 9 parade is not just a commemoration of the nation’s victory over Germany in World War II — a long established pillar of the national idea under the current leadership. It is also equal part military expo and celebration of the armed forces.

Erroneous announcements from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) aside, Russian defense spending has assuredly not declined by 20 percent in 2017, but on the contrary, is realizing only modest cuts. Defense spending was planned to decline on average by 6 percent in 2017-2019, but actual budget cuts were at less than 5 percent in 2017, and there is little indication of steeper reductions in 2018.

Oil prices are not only well above the budget’s $40 per barrel figures, but in recent months have surged above $70. While the defense budget has plenty of fat to trim, Russia’s stabilized economy and rising energy prices bode positively for military expenditures.

Public sentiments also reflect considerable respect for the military, a marked change from the past, together with a surge of appreciation for Russia’s more prominent role in international politics. The former is increasingly underwriting the latter.

It is the use of military power and coercive diplomacy backed by the threat of force that has brought Russia the perception at home and abroad that it is back as a player on the international arena. As the confrontation with the West unfolds, Moscow is fundamentally married to defense spending to support ongoing conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, a revived defense sector that needs to keep producing something and a military that has grown in domestic popularity.

Attitudes are likely to improve thanks to a recently announced and long-overdue pay raise of 4 percent in the civil service to keep track with inflation. A state armament program with 19 trillion ($305 billion) for the armed forces, 1 trillion in infrastructure investment and 3 trillion for other security services is not only substantial but economically sustainable. Even with modest, i.e. stagnating growth of 1.5 percent, the Russian economy should be able to support this level of defense spending.

In short, Russia’s military may not be flush with money, but of all the sectors of society pressed by Russia’s economic situation, it has likely fared the best. Further deteriorating relations with the West are likely to result in mutually assured spending, a state of affairs whereby security services and the military establishment on both sides can point to each other as the basis for their perpetual demands on the state’s treasury.

On Victory Day, it has also become tradition to roll out new equipment — often still in prototype or testing phases — as way of demonstrating Russia’s continued technological advancements. In previous years Russia debuted a new line of ground vehicles, including the T-14/T-15 Armata platform, Kurganets, Boomerang, and other vehicles (all of which still have years to await before entering serial production).

In 2018, the emphasis was on advances in autonomous weapon systems and unmanned vehicles. Russian armed forces, long behind in fielding unmanned systems, have benefited from an explosion of procurement in this sector, with official figures listing 1,800 systems deployed across the force.