June 13 2018 - 19:06

Russia's World Cup Stadiums, in Photos

Moscow. The largest venue at 81,000 seats, Luzhniki hosts the opening and final matches.
Moscow. Home to the Spartak football club, this stadium is watched over by gladiator Spartacus.
Rostov-on-Don. The brand new arena looks directly over the Don River.
Volgograd. The facade, which resembles basket weaving, overlooks the Volga River.
Saransk. Architects designed Mordovia Arena to look like a hot air balloon.
Sochi. Resembling a snowy mountain peak, Fisht Stadium got a test run during the Sochi Olympics.
Kazan.The arena features one of the largest sports stadium screens in the world.
Kaliningrad. The smallest venue of the tournament (35,212 seats) was built on the previously untouched Oktyabrsky Island.
St. Petersburg. This space-age stadium features a retractable roof and pitch.
Samara. A 65.5 meter high dome roof is composed of 32 panels.
Nizhny Novgorod. Cutting-edge technology is decked out in blue and white, inspired by the Volga countryside.
Yekaterinburg. Original Stalinist architecture from 1957 is preserved in Russia’s easternmost stadium.
Besides the renovated Luzhniki Stadium and Yekaterinburg Arena, every other venue hosting World Cup games this summer was tailor-made for the tournament. The latest technological innovations combine with architectural whimsy in these highly anticipated arenas that will each host tens of thousands of fans through the month. 

