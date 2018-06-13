Russia's World Cup Stadiums, in Photos
Moscow. The largest venue at 81,000 seats, Luzhniki hosts the opening and final matches.
Legion Media
Moscow. Home to the Spartak football club, this stadium is watched over by gladiator Spartacus.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Rostov-on-Don. The brand new arena looks directly over the Don River.
Sergei Pivovarov / Reuters
Volgograd. The facade, which resembles basket weaving, overlooks the Volga River.
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
Saransk. Architects designed Mordovia Arena to look like a hot air balloon.
Wikicommons
Sochi. Resembling a snowy mountain peak, Fisht Stadium got a test run during the Sochi Olympics.
Legion Media
Kazan.The arena features one of the largest sports stadium screens in the world.
Flickr
Kaliningrad. The smallest venue of the tournament (35,212 seats) was built on the previously untouched Oktyabrsky Island.
Wikicommons
St. Petersburg. This space-age stadium features a retractable roof and pitch.
Legion Media
Samara. A 65.5 meter high dome roof is composed of 32 panels.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
Nizhny Novgorod. Cutting-edge technology is decked out in blue and white, inspired by the Volga countryside.
Stanislav Krasilnkov / TASS
Yekaterinburg. Original Stalinist architecture from 1957 is preserved in Russia’s easternmost stadium.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Besides the renovated Luzhniki Stadium and Yekaterinburg Arena, every other venue hosting World Cup games this summer was tailor-made for the tournament. The latest technological innovations combine with architectural whimsy in these highly anticipated arenas that will each host tens of thousands of fans through the month.
