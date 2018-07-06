World Cup Graffiti, In Pictures
The MOESK (Moscow United Electric Grid Company) station near Luzhniki in Moscow was painted by artists from different countries.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
The Avengers seem to be football fans, too, at least according to this wall in Moscow. This work is by the Argentine artist Martin Ron.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
In Rostov-on-Don, graffiti artists tried to capture everyday scenes of Russians and football.
Valery Matytsyn / TASS
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have murals on neighboring buildings in Kazan. Their likenesses on walls are the most famous, along with murals of Harry Kane, Igor Akinfeev, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and other footballers across Russia.
4 Alexey Nasypov / Reuters
The mural of a schoolboy holding a ball in Moscow is a representation of ordinary Russian people’s relationship to football.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The World Cup 2018 mascot, Zabivaka, is immortalized on a transformer substation in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
After leading the Russian team to victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russian football coach Stanislav Cherchesov was the subject of a mural in St. Petersburg.
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
The graffiti work of a 30-meter-high, multi-colored bear on Profsoyuznaya metro station in Moscow was done by Mexican artist Farid Rueda. The bear, holding the earth in its paws, symbolizes Russia’s welcome to the many nations participating in the World Cup.
Moskva News Agency
The portrait shows Novatek Art director Ivan Panteleev's wife Daria. The head of the Russian advertising agency was tasked with decorating a building in Moscow ahead of the football World Cup.
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
The now-famous image of three Russian fans eating hot dogs has become a part of local football history.
Moskva News Agency
Art painted on large balls to represent different World Cup nations is displayed on Kuznetsky Most.
Yaroslav Chingaev / TASS
By the time the World Cup games began, Russia was prepared not only with logistics but also with art. Currently, graffiti connected to the World Cup has bloomed all over the host cities. Some of the public art shows the greatest football players of our time such as Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and English striker Harry Kane. Other graffiti shows Russian traditional symbols, history or memorable details of the 2018 World Cup so far.
July 06 2018
July 06 2018