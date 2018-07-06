World Cup Graffiti, In Pictures

The MOESK (Moscow United Electric Grid Company) station near Luzhniki in Moscow was painted by artists from different countries. Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

The Avengers seem to be football fans, too, at least according to this wall in Moscow. This work is by the Argentine artist Martin Ron. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

In Rostov-on-Don, graffiti artists tried to capture everyday scenes of Russians and football. Valery Matytsyn / TASS

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have murals on neighboring buildings in Kazan. Their likenesses on walls are the most famous, along with murals of Harry Kane, Igor Akinfeev, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and other footballers across Russia. 4 Alexey Nasypov / Reuters

The mural of a schoolboy holding a ball in Moscow is a representation of ordinary Russian people’s relationship to football. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The World Cup 2018 mascot, Zabivaka, is immortalized on a transformer substation in Moscow. Moskva News Agency

After leading the Russian team to victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russian football coach Stanislav Cherchesov was the subject of a mural in St. Petersburg. Anton Vaganov / Reuters

The graffiti work of a 30-meter-high, multi-colored bear on Profsoyuznaya metro station in Moscow was done by Mexican artist Farid Rueda. The bear, holding the earth in its paws, symbolizes Russia’s welcome to the many nations participating in the World Cup. Moskva News Agency

The portrait shows Novatek Art director Ivan Panteleev's wife Daria. The head of the Russian advertising agency was tasked with decorating a building in Moscow ahead of the football World Cup. Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters

The now-famous image of three Russian fans eating hot dogs has become a part of local football history. Moskva News Agency