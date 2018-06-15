News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 15 2018 - 17:06

The World Cup's Grand Opening, in Photos

Robbie Williams partied on stage - perhaps even like a Russian.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The World Cup trophy is revealed to the crowd on the opening day of the tournament.
Reuters
Russia and Saudi Arabia played the first match of the World Cup, ending in a resounding Russian win.
Reuters
The expectations for Russia in its game against Saudi Arabia were low, but it managed to surpass them wildly.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
The crowd went wild at the first game of the 2018 World Cup.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Members of the Russian team celebrate their historic win against Saudi Arabia.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Russians celebrated their team’s victory both in and outside the stadium.
Reuters
Fans of the Russian team expressed their joy at their national team’s victory.
Reuters

The World Cup has officially begun in Russia, with an opening concert by British pop star Robbie Williams, and an exciting win by the Russian team against Saudi Arabia with a score of 5-0.

