World Cup 2018 Kicks Off With a Spark at the FIFA Fan Fest 2018
The capacity of the Fan Zone in Moscow is around 25,000 people.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russian football player Alexandr Kerzhakov and former French player Marcel Desailly participated in the ceremony, along with Russian anchor Dmitriy Guberniev.
Mihail Dzhaparidze / TASS
Participants posed with Russian symbols like the kokoshnik.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Despite bad weather, attendees had a great time at the Fan Zone.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The event encompassed people of many different ages.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Some people even decided to play football outdoors.
Alexandr Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The concert itself consisted of several Russian artists, including rock bands and rappers.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
All in all, Fan Zone was just the beginning of a month of football-related events in Russia.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow opened the first week of the FIFA World Cup with a festival and concert inaugurating its Fan Fest Zone, where thousands of football fans are expected to watch matches from June 14 to July 15. The grand opening was attended by current and former football players - and included the trophy itself.
