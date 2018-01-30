News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 30 2018 - 16:01

Meet the Russians on the U.S. 'Kremlin List'

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
Deputy Prime Minister and former Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Head of state oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko
Head of state gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller
Tycoon Roman Abramovich
CEO of Kaspersky Lab Evgeny Kaspersky
The U.S. Treasury has released a list of 210 Russian officials and businessmen who could face sanctions in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. 

The names on the list are figures suspected of being close to Putin’s government and it includes oligarchs, government officials and the CEOs of state companies.

The highly anticipated list has been widely criticized in Russia for parroting the Forbes’ richest Russians list and the Kremlin’s publicly available record of top officials.

