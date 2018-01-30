Meet the Russians on the U.S. 'Kremlin List'

The U.S. Treasury has released a list of 210 Russian officials and businessmen who could face sanctions in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The names on the list are figures suspected of being close to Putin’s government and it includes oligarchs, government officials and the CEOs of state companies.

The highly anticipated list has been widely criticized in Russia for parroting the Forbes’ richest Russians list and the Kremlin’s publicly available record of top officials.

