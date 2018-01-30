Meet the Russians on the U.S. 'Kremlin List'
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin Press Service
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
Kremlin Press Service
Deputy Prime Minister and former Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Kremlin Press Service
Head of state oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin
Kremlin Press Service
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Kremlin Press Service
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Kremlin Press Service
Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko
Kremlin Press Service
Head of state gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller
Kremlin Press Service
Tycoon Roman Abramovich
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
CEO of Kaspersky Lab Evgeny Kaspersky
Web Summit / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin Press Service
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
Kremlin Press Service
Deputy Prime Minister and former Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Kremlin Press Service
Head of state oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin
Kremlin Press Service
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Kremlin Press Service
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Kremlin Press Service
Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko
Kremlin Press Service
Head of state gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller
Kremlin Press Service
Tycoon Roman Abramovich
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
CEO of Kaspersky Lab Evgeny Kaspersky
Web Summit / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The U.S. Treasury has released a list of 210 Russian officials and businessmen who could face sanctions in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.
The names on the list are figures suspected of being close to Putin’s government and it includes oligarchs, government officials and the CEOs of state companies.
The highly anticipated list has been widely criticized in Russia for parroting the Forbes’ richest Russians list and the Kremlin’s publicly available record of top officials.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
News
Feb. 01 2018
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018