Russia This Week, in Pictures

Meanwhile, Muscovites are enjoying the warm summer weather.

Friday: A tense stand-off sees Russia lose to Canada 4-5 in overtime, at IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Quarter Final match.

Also on Wednesday, a wheelchair user takes part in the evaluation of Moscow's renovated Luzhniki Stadium's accessibility test for disabled football fans ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Wednesday: The Russian capital hosts the sixth International Billiard Sports Tournament "Mayor's Cup of Moscow."

Tuesday: Putin drives a heavy KAMAZ truck 19 kilometers across a newly constructed bridge across the Kerch Strait, linking Crimea to the mainland.

Monday: Armenia's newly elected Nikol Pashinyan has his first official meeting with Putin. The two leaders reportedly discussed military cooperation.

Sunday: Around 20 activists were detained at a sanctioned rally in support of the banned Telegram instant messaging service in central Moscow.

Saturday: Ships sail along the Moscow River as part of the "Navigation-2018" festival in Gorky Park.

It's been a busy one for Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president took center stage at the unveiling of the controversial Kerch Bridge which links the Russian mainland to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

He also had several meetings with foreign dignitaries, including with newly elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

There were also several prominent deaths: United Russia's Yury Kotler was found with a gunshot to the head in an apparent suicide and Yelena Gremina, the heart of the progressive Teatr.doc, passed away.