Fan Fervor at the Moscow Fan Zone

The fan zone sits in the shadow of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Dustin Taylor

Fans can watch football on giant screens. Dustin Taylor

Some celebrants brought their best national enthusiasm to the fan zone. Dustin Taylor

A young girl sits above the crowd as she watches a game. Dustin Taylor

Face paint is one of the popular ways that fans show support for their teams. Dustin Taylor

A shirtless fan waves his arms. Dustin Taylor

Fans, some from Mexico, do the limbo at the fan zone. Dustin Taylor

A fan shows excitement, while a camera captures the scene. Dustin Taylor

Two young girls are dressed in matching outfits to support Russia. Dustin Taylor

A fan from Mexico holds up his scarf and a hat at Moscow's fan zone. Dustin Taylor