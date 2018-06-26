News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
June 26 2018 - 11:06

Fan Fervor at the Moscow Fan Zone

The fan zone sits in the shadow of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.
Fans can watch football on giant screens.
Some celebrants brought their best national enthusiasm to the fan zone.
A young girl sits above the crowd as she watches a game.
Face paint is one of the popular ways that fans show support for their teams.
A shirtless fan waves his arms.
Fans, some from Mexico, do the limbo at the fan zone.
A fan shows excitement, while a camera captures the scene.
Two young girls are dressed in matching outfits to support Russia.
A fan from Mexico holds up his scarf and a hat at Moscow's fan zone.
Crowds of fans make an impressive spread at the Moscow fan zone.
The Vorobyovy Gory Fan Zone, housed next to one of Russia's architectural beauties, has become a place for fans from all over the world to gather and enjoy the spectacle of the World Cup. 

