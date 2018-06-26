Fan Fervor at the Moscow Fan Zone
The fan zone sits in the shadow of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.
Dustin Taylor
Fans can watch football on giant screens.
Dustin Taylor
Some celebrants brought their best national enthusiasm to the fan zone.
Dustin Taylor
A young girl sits above the crowd as she watches a game.
Dustin Taylor
Face paint is one of the popular ways that fans show support for their teams.
Dustin Taylor
A shirtless fan waves his arms.
Dustin Taylor
Fans, some from Mexico, do the limbo at the fan zone.
Dustin Taylor
A fan shows excitement, while a camera captures the scene.
Dustin Taylor
Two young girls are dressed in matching outfits to support Russia.
Dustin Taylor
A fan from Mexico holds up his scarf and a hat at Moscow's fan zone.
Dustin Taylor
Crowds of fans make an impressive spread at the Moscow fan zone.
Dustin Taylor
The Vorobyovy Gory Fan Zone, housed next to one of Russia's architectural beauties, has become a place for fans from all over the world to gather and enjoy the spectacle of the World Cup.
