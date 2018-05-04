A Sneak Preview of Moscow’s Victory Day Parade
Russian military vehicles drive down Tverskaya Ulitsa during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Spectators catch a glimpse of tanks and military vehicles of all kinds.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A fun day out for the family
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Helicopters surround the capital’s most iconic buildings.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s national colors streak across the sky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
At night, the rehearsals continue on Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s military assembles along the Kremlin walls.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Final preparations for the upcoming holiday.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russian military vehicles drive down Tverskaya Ulitsa during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Spectators catch a glimpse of tanks and military vehicles of all kinds.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A fun day out for the family
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Helicopters surround the capital’s most iconic buildings.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s national colors streak across the sky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
At night, the rehearsals continue on Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s military assembles along the Kremlin walls.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Final preparations for the upcoming holiday.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the day after Nazi Germany capitulated and Soviet forces captured Berlin. The end of the Great Patriotic War, as World War II is known in Russia, is still the country's most important national holiday.
Every year the occasion is marked with massive military parades through central Moscow, complete with planes, jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery vehicles, marches and more.
Before the big day, residents of the capital are treated to several full rehearsals. Here's a look at the past week in Moscow.
Latest news
Business
May 04 2018
News
May 04 2018
News
May 04 2018