A Sneak Preview of Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Spectators catch a glimpse of tanks and military vehicles of all kinds.

Russian military vehicles drive down Tverskaya Ulitsa during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.

Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the day after Nazi Germany capitulated and Soviet forces captured Berlin. The end of the Great Patriotic War, as World War II is known in Russia, is still the country's most important national holiday.



Every year the occasion is marked with massive military parades through central Moscow, complete with planes, jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery vehicles, marches and more.



Before the big day, residents of the capital are treated to several full rehearsals. Here's a look at the past week in Moscow.