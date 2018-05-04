News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 04 2018 - 16:05

A Sneak Preview of Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Russian military vehicles drive down Tverskaya Ulitsa during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.
Spectators catch a glimpse of tanks and military vehicles of all kinds.
A fun day out for the family
Helicopters surround the capital’s most iconic buildings.
Russia’s national colors streak across the sky.
At night, the rehearsals continue on Red Square.
Russia’s military assembles along the Kremlin walls.
Final preparations for the upcoming holiday.
Russian military vehicles drive down Tverskaya Ulitsa during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Spectators catch a glimpse of tanks and military vehicles of all kinds.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A fun day out for the family
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Helicopters surround the capital’s most iconic buildings.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s national colors streak across the sky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
At night, the rehearsals continue on Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russia’s military assembles along the Kremlin walls.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Final preparations for the upcoming holiday.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the day after Nazi Germany capitulated and Soviet forces captured Berlin. The end of the Great Patriotic War, as World War II is known in Russia, is still the country's most important national holiday.

Every year the occasion is marked with massive military parades through central Moscow, complete with planes, jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery vehicles, marches and more. 

Before the big day, residents of the capital are treated to several full rehearsals. Here's a look at the past week in Moscow. 

Moscow Region Barbers Visit Veterans Ahead of Victory Day
Meanwhile…
May 04 2018
Moscow Region Barbers Visit Veterans Ahead of Victory Day
Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly
City
May 11 2017
Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly
Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather
News
May 09 2017
Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

Latest news

Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Business
May 04 2018
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
News
May 04 2018
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
Russia’s Obesity Rate Up Almost 50% in 5 Years, Health Ministry Says
News
May 04 2018
Russia’s Obesity Rate Up Almost 50% in 5 Years, Health Ministry Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox