Seventy-two years ago this Tuesday, the Soviet Union accepted the surrender of Germany, giving Moscow one of the greatest, bloodiest victories in history. To this day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, as the USSR's fight against the Nazis is known in Russia, is still the country's most important national holiday. The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany.