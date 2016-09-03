Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov

1 day ago
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in Yekaterinburg, with committing extremism and offending religious sensitivities.
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.
1 day agoRostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...
1 day agoGazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
1 day agoPoland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash