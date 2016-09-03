Russia
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov

Karimov, who crushed all opposition in the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan as its only president in a quarter-century of independence from the Soviet Union, has died of a stroke at age 78, the Uzbek government announced Friday. 

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

1 day ago

Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in Yekaterinburg, with committing extremism and offending religious sensitivities.

1 day ago
1 day ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for power can also lead to a period of glasnost and ...

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of ...

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
The head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Primorye Region has drowned while saving people from a ...

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
The head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Primorye Region has drowned while saving people from a ...

Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash
Poland's defense minister blames Russia for 2010 Polish plane crashThe Moscow Times Antoni Macierewicz, Poland's defense minister, promises to present a ...

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
