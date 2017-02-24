Russia
1 hour ago Prison Holding Freed Russian Dissident Dadin to Be Investigated
5 hours ago Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador
6 hours ago Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Traditional activities include sleigh rides, games and family visits. 

The holiday culminates with Forgiveness Sunday, when people forgive the wrongs done against them and burn the Maslenitsa mascot, a straw doll dressed in a female costume with a pancake in her hand.

The pancakes made on every day of the week are meant to symbolize the sun and its warmth. It is imperative to eat as many as possible during Maslenitsa, since what follows this bout of gluttony are the seven somber weeks of the Great Lent.

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

1 day ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

1 day ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Print edition — 8 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia Celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

Russians around the country celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day national holiday Feb. 23.

see more

2 days ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

New issue — 8 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

4 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

More events
Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor ...

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.
Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

