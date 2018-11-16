Traveling Down the Moscow River by Drone, in Photos

Further east, we see more of Kolomenskoye’s sprawling park, museum complex and plenty of nature. Thanks for coming along!

Winding back down towards the south-east near Kolomenskoe Park, the river begins to return back to nature. People spend their time walking along this stretch, near the river and around the park. In winter, the park is a popular place for winter sports.

With a birds-eye view, the width of the Moscow River is esy to see. On the adjacent streets, passing cars look tiny.

Here’s a view of the Kozhuhovsky pond near Avtozavodskaya metro station. The embankment is becoming increasingly industrialized as we leave the center.

We’re now past the heart of central Moscow in the Taganskaya neighborhood — strict regulations prohibit drone activity near the Kremlin. You can see how much we’ve traveled since Moscow City, which is far in the distance.

Heading further east we pass Vorobyovy Gory metro station on the bridge. Up ahead, the twin towers of the Russian Academy of Sciences glint in the sunlight to the right of St. Andrew’s Monastery.

Here we’re treated to a great view of the main building of Moscow State University, a majestic Stalin-era skyscraper. Just behind it is Luzhniki Stadium — which staged the final of the World Cup last summer. Between them, the river makes a U-turn and heads north-east towards the historic center.

Sliding past Moscow City along the Presnenskaya Embankmet to the south-east, we draw closer to the campus of Moscow State University — which houses one of the most iconic buildings in the capital.

Heading south-east with the river’s current, Moscow City’s skyscrapers come into view to dominate the skyline. Tour boats enter the picture and the tall buildings make it clear that we have entered the city proper.

Starting in the northwest of the city, the Moscow River passes the Suspension Bridge, which stands tall on a foggy, frosty morning at Krylatskoe. This marks the spot where nature begins to give way to the modern metropolis.

The winding Moscow River flows through Russia's capital from the northwest to the southeast and passes some of the city's most iconic landmarks along the way.

Come for a journey by drone for a different perspective on the city and its beautiful center, packed with Soviet and modern skyscrapers, parks and medieval churches.