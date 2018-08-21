News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 21 2018 - 14:08

Russia's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha Holiday in Central Moscow, in Photos

Moscow's Cathedral Mosque, inaugurated in 2015, served as the center for celebrations on Tuesday.
Believers who did not fit into the 10,000-person capacity building unrolled prayers mats on the street outside the mosque.
Rawil Gaynetdin, the Grand Mufti of Russia, led the prayers.
Moscow is home to communities of Muslims from the North Caucasus, Tatarstan and the ex-Soviet Central Asian states.
The Russian capital may be home to almost two million Muslims — a greater number than any European city aside from Istanbul.
The holiday is known as Kurban Bayram among speakers of Turkic languages and Eid al-Adha among Arabic speakers.
Moscow city authorities blocked off streets around the Cathedral Mosque to accommodate for the large number of believers.
In 2017, as many as 200,000 Muslims were said to have participated in the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Russia's capital.
Moscow's Cathedral Mosque, inaugurated in 2015, served as the center for celebrations on Tuesday.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Believers who did not fit into the 10,000-person capacity building unrolled prayers mats on the street outside the mosque.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Rawil Gaynetdin, the Grand Mufti of Russia, led the prayers.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow is home to communities of Muslims from the North Caucasus, Tatarstan and the ex-Soviet Central Asian states.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The Russian capital may be home to almost two million Muslims — a greater number than any European city aside from Istanbul.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The holiday is known as Kurban Bayram among speakers of Turkic languages and Eid al-Adha among Arabic speakers.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Moscow city authorities blocked off streets around the Cathedral Mosque to accommodate for the large number of believers.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
In 2017, as many as 200,000 Muslims were said to have participated in the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Russia's capital.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia's Muslims celebrated the religious holiday of Kurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of worshippers congregated at Moscow's Cathedral Mosque for prayers on the "Festival of Sacrifice," which celebrates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on a command from God. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement congratulating Muslims on the holiday.

“Kurban Bayram promotes kindness and justice, mercy and piety, and a careful and warm-hearted attitude towards others," Putin said.

"It is important that the true values of Islam continue to serve as the foundation of the spiritual life of the Russian Muslim community," he added.

Orthodox Christians March in Beautiful Irinarkhovsky Religious Procession
News
July 23 2018
Orthodox Christians March in Beautiful Irinarkhovsky Religious Procession
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Russian Orthodox Nationalists Hope for Tsar's Return
News
Aug. 09 2018
Russian Orthodox Nationalists Hope for Tsar's Return

Latest news

U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions for Russian Cyber-Related Activity
News
Aug. 21 2018
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions for Russian Cyber-Related Activity
Czech President Stirs Ire With Silence Over 1968 Soviet Invasion
News
Aug. 21 2018
Czech President Stirs Ire With Silence Over 1968 Soviet Invasion
Rights Activists Raise Alarm on 100th Day of Sentsov Hunger Strike
News
Aug. 21 2018
Rights Activists Raise Alarm on 100th Day of Sentsov Hunger Strike

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

News

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter