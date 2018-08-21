Russia's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha Holiday in Central Moscow, in Photos

In 2017, as many as 200,000 Muslims were said to have participated in the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Russia's capital.

Moscow city authorities blocked off streets around the Cathedral Mosque to accommodate for the large number of believers.

The holiday is known as Kurban Bayram among speakers of Turkic languages and Eid al-Adha among Arabic speakers.

The Russian capital may be home to almost two million Muslims — a greater number than any European city aside from Istanbul.

Moscow is home to communities of Muslims from the North Caucasus, Tatarstan and the ex-Soviet Central Asian states.

Believers who did not fit into the 10,000-person capacity building unrolled prayers mats on the street outside the mosque.

Moscow's Cathedral Mosque, inaugurated in 2015, served as the center for celebrations on Tuesday.

Russia's Muslims celebrated the religious holiday of Kurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of worshippers congregated at Moscow's Cathedral Mosque for prayers on the "Festival of Sacrifice," which celebrates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on a command from God.

Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement congratulating Muslims on the holiday.

“Kurban Bayram promotes kindness and justice, mercy and piety, and a careful and warm-hearted attitude towards others," Putin said.



"It is important that the true values of Islam continue to serve as the foundation of the spiritual life of the Russian Muslim community," he added.