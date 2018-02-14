Russian Florists: The Unsung Heroes of Valentine’s Day

Valentin, 30, works as an art director at a flower shop chain. He became a florist by accident, he says, but has been in the business for seven years already. "My customers are people who value unusual bouquets."

Victoria, 28, has only been a florist for six months at a shop close to the Paveletskaya metro station. Her flower of choice? A Venus flytrap.

Vera, 61, prefers Peruvian lilies and lisianthus, and has been selling flowers for 11 years. Valentine's Day means little to her. “It is not a Russian holiday," she says.

For Svetlana, 58, selling flowers is a passion. “The energy of the flowers! Every day at work is a celebration.” How could she pick a favourite flower? She “loves each one in its own way.”

Olga, 20, rolled into the flower industry by accident. Her customers are mostly men and young people. She eagerly awaits Valentine’s Day and the spike in sales it brings every year.

Olga, 22, became a florist two years ago. “It's an activity for the soul," she says. Most of her customers are middle-aged men, especially on Valentine's Day. “Demand goes up. I’m all for it.”

Olga, 44, has been selling flowers for 18 years at a kiosk near the Babushkinskaya Metro. "I like working with people and am always on the lookout for beauty. In spring, my favorite flowers are tulips and peonies, in summer sunflowers and daisies and in autumn chrysanths.”

Ah, Valentine's Day — the day when couples around the world are given an excuse to express their affection for each other, often with big bouquets. If you live in Russia, though, you know flowers play a big role all year round: on dates, birthdays and pretty much any other important occasion.