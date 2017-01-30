Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
5 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
5 hours ago Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
5 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
5 hours ago Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy


Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges of espionage.

Between 1952 - 54, Manoff recorded what he saw in Moscow, Leningrad, Murmansk, Yalta, and along the Trans-Siberian Railroad on color slides and 16mm film.

The photos and video he took, including 15 minutes of color footage of Stalin's funeral from an upstairs window of the old U.S. Embassy, ended up in a closet in his home in Washington State in the United States where it lay unseen for over half a century. Only now, with the death of Manoff’s wife, has his cache of film been discovered.

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

5 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

4 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

4 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

4 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

1 week ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

20 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

20 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

20 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

21 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

1 day ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

21 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

1 day ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+