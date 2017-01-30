The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy





Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges of espionage.



Between 1952 - 54, Manoff recorded what he saw in Moscow, Leningrad, Murmansk, Yalta, and along the Trans-Siberian Railroad on color slides and 16mm film.



The photos and video he took, including 15 minutes of color footage of Stalin's funeral from an upstairs window of the old U.S. Embassy, ended up in a closet in his home in Washington State in the United States where it lay unseen for over half a century. Only now, with the death of Manoff’s wife, has his cache of film been discovered.

