Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'
Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law
Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.
Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a reign spanning 65 years on Monday. When she became head of state, Joseph Stalin was leader of the Soviet Union. Her six-decade tenure on the throne has seen 11 Soviet and Russian leaders come and go. 

As the Queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders throughout the this century and the last.

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

By David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
By David Marples
Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire

A collection of black and white photographs taken by unknown photographers gives us a glimpse into life in the expansive Russian Empire, overthrown one hundred ...

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev

It’s the End of the World as the Russian Elites Know it

By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev
3 days ago

Those who control resources are becoming feudal lords who are establishing new laws for their domains.

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at ...

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th ...

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of ...
Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales ...

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic ...

