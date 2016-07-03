Russia
39 minutes ago Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie
5 hours ago Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination
6 hours ago First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict
The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

The first woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova turns 80, on March 6, 2017.

Tereshkova's three-day flight into space, launched June 16, 1963, helped solidify the prestige of the Soviet space program after Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space two years earlier.

Here are some of the seminal moments of her life.

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?

5 hours ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. These photographs show his work, life, family and ...

