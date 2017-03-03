Russia
25 minutes ago Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'
3 hours ago Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
4 hours ago Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian
30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics
Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

In Nov.16, 1936, Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. Davies was the only western diplomat in the Soviet history who was honored with the Order of Lenin in May, 1945. 

These photographs from his daughter's archive show his work, life, family and Moscow during the last peaceful days before the war comes to the country.

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian

4 hours ago

Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — yesterday

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

2 days, 2 hours ago
Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the capital.

see more

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the capital.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to ...

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in ...

