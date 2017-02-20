Russia
1 hour ago Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York
1 hour ago Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks
5 hours ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax
Meanwhile…
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Russians Learn to Love the Army
Inside A Hacker’s Mind
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly in New York City on Monday, a day shy of his 65th birthday.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly in New York City on Monday, a day shy of his 65th birthday.

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works.

Read more

7 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
7 hours ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

3 days, 7 hours ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

4 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

4 hours ago

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

see more

Russians Learn to Love the Army

For the third straight year in a row, the majority of Russians support conscription

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
7 hours ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

Russians Learn to Love the Army

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

Russians Learn to Love the Army

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg's graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012).

Read more

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs ...

Ladies' Man

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere ...

