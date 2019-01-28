Tanks and Flowers: St. Petersburg Celebrates End of Leningrad Siege (in Photos)

Soldiers were happy to pose for photographs after the parade ended.

Over 100 pieces of World War II-era military equipment were used in the events.

Troops wore Red Army uniforms to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city.

This year, one of the highlights of the commemoration was a military parade in St. Petersburg's Palace Square that began on the morning of Jan. 27.

President Vladimir Putin, a native of the city whose brother died in the siege, laid flowers at the site.

Commemorations began at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetary, where half a million civilians who died in the siege are buried. Mourners carried wreaths and carnations to place at the foot of the Motherland statue throughout the weekend.

St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad this weekend with a military parade in the center of the city and commemorations of the fallen.

The World War II-era siege, which lasted for 872 days and killed an estimated one million people, is remembered every year on Jan. 27 — the day it was lifted by Soviet troops in 1944.