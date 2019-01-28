Tanks and Flowers: St. Petersburg Celebrates End of Leningrad Siege (in Photos)
Commemorations began at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetary, where half a million civilians who died in the siege are buried. Mourners carried wreaths and carnations to place at the foot of the Motherland statue throughout the weekend.
Daniel Kozin / MT
President Vladimir Putin, a native of the city whose brother died in the siege, laid flowers at the site.
Kremlin.ru
This year, one of the highlights of the commemoration was a military parade in St. Petersburg's Palace Square that began on the morning of Jan. 27.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Troops wore Red Army uniforms to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
An estimated 2,500 soldiers participated in the parade.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Over 100 pieces of World War II-era military equipment were used in the events.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Soldiers were happy to pose for photographs after the parade ended.
Daniel Kozin / MT
The heavy military hardware struck an imposing site along St. Petersburg's canals.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Other events on Sunday included film screenings, concerts, military re-enactments and fireworks.
Daniel Kozin / MT
Daniel Kozin / MT
Kremlin.ru
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Daniel Kozin / MT
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Daniel Kozin / MT
St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad this weekend with a military parade in the center of the city and commemorations of the fallen.
The World War II-era siege, which lasted for 872 days and killed an estimated one million people, is remembered every year on Jan. 27 — the day it was lifted by Soviet troops in 1944.
