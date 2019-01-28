News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 28 2019 - 11:01

Tanks and Flowers: St. Petersburg Celebrates End of Leningrad Siege (in Photos)

Commemorations began at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetary, where half a million civilians who died in the siege are buried. Mourners carried wreaths and carnations to place at the foot of the Motherland statue throughout the weekend.
President Vladimir Putin, a native of the city whose brother died in the siege, laid flowers at the site.
This year, one of the highlights of the commemoration was a military parade in St. Petersburg's Palace Square that began on the morning of Jan. 27.
Troops wore Red Army uniforms to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city.
An estimated 2,500 soldiers participated in the parade.
Over 100 pieces of World War II-era military equipment were used in the events.
Soldiers were happy to pose for photographs after the parade ended.
The heavy military hardware struck an imposing site along St. Petersburg's canals.
Other events on Sunday included film screenings, concerts, military re-enactments and fireworks.
Daniel Kozin / MT
Daniel Kozin / MT
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Daniel Kozin / MT
Daniel Kozin / MT
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Daniel Kozin / MT
Daniel Kozin / MT

St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad this weekend with a military parade in the center of the city and commemorations of the fallen.

The World War II-era siege, which lasted for 872 days and killed an estimated one million people, is remembered every year on Jan. 27 — the day it was lifted by Soviet troops in 1944.

