2 hours ago Putin Showcases Soviet Classes in Impromptu Piano Performance
3 hours ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
5 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

On Sunday, May 15, a familiar face greeted Muscovites at the entrance to Sokolniki metro station. Later, authorities explained the portrait of Soviet leader Josef Stalin and Soviet banners appeared at the metro station as part of a historical reconstruction of the 82nd anniversary of the launch of the Moscow Metro.

Here, The Moscow Times takes a look at Stalin's comeback in modern Russia.

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

4 hours ago

Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t

6 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

1 day ago

1 day ago

1 day ago

1 day ago

1 day ago

Dance

La Bayadere

Mon. May. 15 Fri. Jun. 16
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

A ballet by Minkus based on an old Indian legend about God’s retribution for betrayed love. Choreography by Marius Petipa, redaction by Natalya Makarova. Read more

Read more

3 days ago
Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

3 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

3 days, 1 hour ago

1 day ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

see more

2 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
3 days ago
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

3 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

3 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

3 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

3 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

Mon. May. 15

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Chick Corea: Trilogy Gig
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

2 days ago
Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

3 days ago
A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, ...

From our partners

Dance

The Nutcracker

Fri. Jul. 07 Fri. Jul. 07
Kremlin Palace
06:00 p.m.

Andrei Petrov’s staging of Tchaikovsky’s ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale about a girl’s dream in which her nutcracker doll changes into a handsome prince. Kremlin Ballet production. Read more

Read more

