Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
Russia
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Russia
Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters

Russians voters will head to the polls on Sept. 18. In anticipation of the event, we have compiled a selection of election posters from the Soviet era.

Russia
A Tribute to Soviet Rock Legend Viktor Tsoi
Moscow
Soviet Nostalgia: 5 Moscow Exhibitions That Hark Back to the USSR
Moscow
The Timeless Cool of Soviet Film Posters, on Show in Moscow
Moscow
Soviet-Era Cuisine With a Twist at Ottepel Restaurant in Moscow
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

3 days ago

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey nation. In a sign of ever increasing ties, Russia has been called ...

1 day ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 day ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 days ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

1 day ago

1 day ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

1 day ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 day ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

1 day ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 day ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
2 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
2 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 3 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find ...

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” ...

2 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal ...

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

New issue — 3 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
6 days ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

2 days, 1 hour ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 days, 3 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 days, 3 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their doorbell.

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their doorbell.

2 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

2 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

2 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

2 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

2 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
A Ukrainian government photographer accused of staging an iconic image to engage with Russia in an “information war” ...
2 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
2 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

2 days ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

2 days ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

2 days ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

2 days ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

2 days ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

2 days ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
3 days ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
3 days ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations ...
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
2 days ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency ...
2 days ago

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
