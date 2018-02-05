Snowfall of the Century Pummels Russian Capital

The Istra Reservoir near Moscow on Monday hosted a winter swimming competition where participants braved sub-zero temperatures.

In Khimki, a suburb of Moscow, an annual ski-race took place on Monday drawing crowds of 18,000 people, including professional athletes and political figures. The youngest participant of the race was 3 years old and the eldest was 93 years old.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter that some 2,000 trees in the capital had collapsed under the weight of the snow. One person died and five were injured as a result of the extreme weather conditions, he said.

Some residents enjoyed the snowy fairytale, sharing photos and videos on social media.

A storm warning remains in force until Monday night, Moscow city authorities said, calling on Muscovites to stay home and park their cars a safe distance from trees.

Biryukov said that 15,000 snow ploughs and approximately 70,000 workers were cleaning roads in Moscow.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Pyotr Biryukov said that 800,000 cubic meters of snow was ploughed from the streets on Sunday.

In December, Moscow registered the least amount of sunshine — just 6 minutes.

According to a specialist from the capital's “Fobos” meteorology center, Evgeny Thishkovets, the snowfall observed over the weekend almost exceeded the total monthly average.

Moscow has been buried under 43 centimeters of snow, according to data published on Sunday by the national meteorological service.

A record snowfall buried Russia’s capital this weekend.

Tatyana Pozdnyakova from Moscow Meteorological Bureau told the state-run TASS news agency that the snowfall was the heaviest to hit Moscow in 100 years, adding that the capital was in the midst of an “Arctic invasion.”

The snow wreaked havoc across the city, downing trees and causing long delays.