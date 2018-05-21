Santa Claus and a Ninja Turtle Join Moscow's Bike Parade, in Photos
Despite the bad weather, more than 30, 000 cyclists took to the streets.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Santa Claus made a guest appearance, tree in tow.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Ninja Turtle Michelangelo put crime fighting aside for the day.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Some riders came prepared for pollution and ready to pose.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Even the chief needs a drink now and then.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Creatures of all kinds came out to ride.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A bit of rain couldn’t stop these elegantly dressed ladies.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Automobile traffic on the Garden Ring was limited to allow cyclists free reign on the roads.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Despite the bad weather, more than 30, 000 cyclists took to the streets.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Santa Claus made a guest appearance, tree in tow.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Ninja Turtle Michelangelo put crime fighting aside for the day.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Some riders came prepared for pollution and ready to pose.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Even the chief needs a drink now and then.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Creatures of all kinds came out to ride.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A bit of rain couldn’t stop these elegantly dressed ladies.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Automobile traffic on the Garden Ring was limited to allow cyclists free reign on the roads.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The annual Moscow bicycle parade took place on the Garden Ring on May 20. The yearly event is organized by the Let's Bike It! project, which aims to develop cycling infrastructure and encourage road safety in the Russian capital. According to the organizers, the parade this year was the rainiest in the history of the event.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
May 21 2018
News
May 21 2018