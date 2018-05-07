Russia's Presidential Inaugurations Through the Years

Putin walks with wife Lyudmila in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square following a ceremony of his inauguration. Following their divorce in 2013, this would be his last inauguration attended by Lyudmila.

Boris Yeltsin's widow Naina, Putin, Federation Council speaker Sergei Mironov, State Duma speaker Boris Gryzlov, then-president Medvedev and his wife Svetlana and head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Sobyanin appear in the Cathedral Square in the Kremlin.

Four years later, Putin congratulates Dmitry Medvedev on assuming the presidency of the Russian Federation.

Putin with his wife Lyudmila visiting the Kremlin's Annunciation Cathedral after his first inauguration ceremony to attend a service by the Patriarch of Moscow.

St. Andrew’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, May 7, 2000. Vladimir Putin reading his oath, right hand on the text of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, swearing in as Russia’s new president. On the right is his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

Today, Putin was inaugurated as president of Russia, his fourth swearing in since 2000. Over the course of his political career, Putin has remained in charge with only a brief handover to Dmitry Medvedev, who is expected to maintain his position as prime minister for the next six years.

From Yeltsin to Putin, Medvedev, Putin and now more Putin, here’s a look back over the decades.