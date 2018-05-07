News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 07 2018 - 13:05

Russia's Presidential Inaugurations Through the Years

St. Andrew’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, May 7, 2000. Vladimir Putin reading his oath, right hand on the text of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, swearing in as Russia’s new president. On the right is his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.
Putin with his wife Lyudmila visiting the Kremlin's Annunciation Cathedral after his first inauguration ceremony to attend a service by the Patriarch of Moscow.
Putin at his second inauguration on May 7, 2004.
Four years later, Putin congratulates Dmitry Medvedev on assuming the presidency of the Russian Federation.
Boris Yeltsin's widow Naina, Putin, Federation Council speaker Sergei Mironov, State Duma speaker Boris Gryzlov, then-president Medvedev and his wife Svetlana and head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Sobyanin appear in the Cathedral Square in the Kremlin.
Putin at his third inauguration on May 7, 2012.
Putin walks with wife Lyudmila in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square following a ceremony of his inauguration. Following their divorce in 2013, this would be his last inauguration attended by Lyudmila.
Putin's fourth inauguration as president on May 7, 2018.
St. Andrew’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, May 7, 2000. Vladimir Putin reading his oath, right hand on the text of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, swearing in as Russia’s new president. On the right is his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.
Sergei Velichkin, Vladimir Rodionov / TASS
Putin with his wife Lyudmila visiting the Kremlin's Annunciation Cathedral after his first inauguration ceremony to attend a service by the Patriarch of Moscow.
Sergei Velichkin, Vladimir Rodionov / TASS
Putin at his second inauguration on May 7, 2004.
Alexei Panov / TASS
Four years later, Putin congratulates Dmitry Medvedev on assuming the presidency of the Russian Federation.
Mikhail Klimentyev / TASS
Boris Yeltsin's widow Naina, Putin, Federation Council speaker Sergei Mironov, State Duma speaker Boris Gryzlov, then-president Medvedev and his wife Svetlana and head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Sobyanin appear in the Cathedral Square in the Kremlin.
Dmitry Astakhov / TASS
Putin at his third inauguration on May 7, 2012.
Kremlin Press Service
Putin walks with wife Lyudmila in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square following a ceremony of his inauguration. Following their divorce in 2013, this would be his last inauguration attended by Lyudmila.
Kremlin Press Service
Putin's fourth inauguration as president on May 7, 2018.
Kremlin Press Service

Today, Putin was inaugurated as president of Russia, his fourth swearing in since 2000. Over the course of his political career, Putin has remained in charge with only a brief handover to Dmitry Medvedev, who is expected to maintain his position as prime minister for the next six years.

From Yeltsin to Putin, Medvedev, Putin and now more Putin, here’s a look back over the decades.

Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
News
April 25 2018
Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
News
April 13 2018
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 13 2018
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

Latest news

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
News
May 07 2018
Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
News
May 07 2018
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
Meanwhile…
May 07 2018
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox