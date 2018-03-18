News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 18 2018 - 20:03

Russia's 2018 Presidential Election, in Photos

There were eight candidates on the ballot, including Vladimir Putin, Communist Party leader Pavel Grudinin and celebrity journalist Ksenia Sobchak.
Notably absent from the ballot was Alexei Navalny, who has been barred from running over charges his supporters say are politically motivated. Instead, some 30,000 volunteer observers monitored the voting process throughout the country as part of Navalny's campaign.
Hundreds of cameras installed at polling stations throughout Russia allowed voters to track voting in real-time. Throughout the day, commenters uploaded videos showing ballot-stuffing and other violations at various polling stations.
Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win a fourth term by a huge margin and extend his rule until at least 2024.
Food markets and raffles greeted voters at polling stations throughout the country.
In Barnaul, members of a swimming club took the festive spirit one step further by taking their clothes off. In the Siberian city of Omsk, voters stood a chance of winning an iPhone for dressing up creatively.
The Russian national football team showed up to vote as a group, giving autographs and chatting to fans at the Novogorsk training center outside Moscow.
The newly appointed Communist Party leader Pavel Grudinin is widely expected to come in second place.
The 2018 campaign has established Ksenia Sobchak as a political player. Earlier this week she announced the launch of a political party with opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov.
Preliminary counts suggest the turnout is slightly above 2012 levels, especially in Russia's Far East.
In large cities, the turnout hovered around 40 percent. The Golos election monitoring NGO reported some 800 violations across Russia.
David Mdzinarishvili / Reuters
Evan Gershkovich / MT
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Yuri Kadobnov / Reuters
Ilnar Tukhbatov / Reuters
Andrei Kasprishin / Reuters
Alexander Fyodorov / Reuters
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Russians on Sunday headed to the polls to cast their votes in presidential elections. With Vladimir Putin all but guaranteed victory, the vote was mostly about the turnout: After months of being encouraged to vote by state media, music videos and government officials, would Russians show up en masse and give their overwhelming support to Vladimir Putin? 

