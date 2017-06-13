Russia
Russia Day in Protests

Hundreds were arrested across Russia Monday in nationwide "anti-corruption" demonstrations organized by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

More than 1,000 people were detained across Russia on Monday after the latest wave of anti-corruption protests.

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Opera

The Prodigal Son

Tue. Jun. 13 Tue. Jun. 20
Pokrovsky Chamber Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Britten’s opera based on the Biblical story. Also inn program is Stravinsky’s lighthearted, one-act opera “Mavra,” based Pushkin’s “The House in Kolomna.” Read more

Read more

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential ...

Blue Soup Exhibition
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
The Inspector General. A Version Theater
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Dimitris Botinis Concert
Romcom Shorts - 2 Cinema
A Woman's Story Cinema

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground ...
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Dance

The Snow Maiden

June premiere at Bolshoi

Bolshoi Theater
11:00 a.m.

Alexander Titel stages Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera based on a Russian pagan tale of love. Read more

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's ...

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to ...

