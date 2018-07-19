Russians Raise Their Fists (and Posters) Against Pension Reform
Over 750 protesters came out to the center of Omsk. Their posters say: "We are against raising the pension age!"
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
This poster in Mosocw reads "Live Fast, Die Young." The proposed pension age for men exceeds many Russians' life expectancy.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
People of all ages rallied on behalf of the aging population.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Protesters show some solidarity in St. Petersburg.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Policemen reportedly detained 14 people at the protest in St. Petersburg.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
At the St. Petersburg rally, riot police came prepared to make arrests.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
While the first draft of the law was read in the State Duma, representatives Vladimir Kashin and Valery Rashkin spoke to protesters outside the building.
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
The Communists of Russia Party showed the greatest official opposition to the pension reform. The party's chairman Maxim Suraikin (right) took part in the rally outside the Duma building.
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
From Omsk to St. Petersburg, Russians took to the streets to protest the government’s controversial pension reform program that would see a hike in the country’s retirement age. Under the proposed legislation, the age would be raised to 65 for men and 63 for women.
