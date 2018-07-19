Russians Raise Their Fists (and Posters) Against Pension Reform

Over 750 protesters came out to the center of Omsk. Their posters say: "We are against raising the pension age!" Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

This poster in Mosocw reads "Live Fast, Die Young." The proposed pension age for men exceeds many Russians' life expectancy. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

People of all ages rallied on behalf of the aging population. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Protesters show some solidarity in St. Petersburg. Peter Kovalyov / TASS

Policemen reportedly detained 14 people at the protest in St. Petersburg. Peter Kovalyov / TASS

At the St. Petersburg rally, riot police came prepared to make arrests. Peter Kovalyov / TASS

While the first draft of the law was read in the State Duma, representatives Vladimir Kashin and Valery Rashkin spoke to protesters outside the building. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS