Russians Celebrate Victory Against Spain, In Photos
The Russian team celebrates their victory over Spain on the pitch.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In the streets, Russian fans were jubilant.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Two Russian fans wave their national flag.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
The victory over Spain will be the first time Russia enters the quarterfinals of the tournament since 1970.
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Two Russian fans mark their win with a kiss.
Albert Gea / Reuters
Russian supporters celebrate the victory in a fan zone in St. Petersburg
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Fans jump holding a giant Russian flag.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
A Russian supporter hugs a Spain fan among the crowds.
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
A young Russia fan is carried amid the celebrations.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Fans were also celebrating in their vehicles.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
The jubilation didn't stop in the metro, as Russia fans continued their singing and chanting.
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
On Nikolskaya Ulitsa, some fans even climbed lightposts.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Even Superman celebrated Russia's win this weekend.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
The Russian team celebrates their victory over Spain on the pitch.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In the streets, Russian fans were jubilant.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Two Russian fans wave their national flag.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
The victory over Spain will be the first time Russia enters the quarterfinals of the tournament since 1970.
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Two Russian fans mark their win with a kiss.
Albert Gea / Reuters
Russian supporters celebrate the victory in a fan zone in St. Petersburg
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Fans jump holding a giant Russian flag.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
A Russian supporter hugs a Spain fan among the crowds.
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
A young Russia fan is carried amid the celebrations.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Fans were also celebrating in their vehicles.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
The jubilation didn't stop in the metro, as Russia fans continued their singing and chanting.
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
On Nikolskaya Ulitsa, some fans even climbed lightposts.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Even Superman celebrated Russia's win this weekend.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Russians across the country are elated with their team's unexpected victory over Spain in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. Russia won the game in a tense penalty shootout after overtime ended in a 1-1 draw. Before the game, critics and fans alike expected the match to be the end of the road for the national team. Now Russia will be heading into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1970.
Latest news
News
July 02 2018
News
July 02 2018
News
July 02 2018