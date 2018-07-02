News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 02 2018 - 11:07

Russians Celebrate Victory Against Spain, In Photos

The Russian team celebrates their victory over Spain on the pitch.
In the streets, Russian fans were jubilant.
Two Russian fans wave their national flag.
The victory over Spain will be the first time Russia enters the quarterfinals of the tournament since 1970.
Two Russian fans mark their win with a kiss.
Russian supporters celebrate the victory in a fan zone in St. Petersburg
Fans jump holding a giant Russian flag.
A Russian supporter hugs a Spain fan among the crowds.
A young Russia fan is carried amid the celebrations.
Fans were also celebrating in their vehicles.
The jubilation didn't stop in the metro, as Russia fans continued their singing and chanting.
On Nikolskaya Ulitsa, some fans even climbed lightposts.
Even Superman celebrated Russia's win this weekend.
Russians across the country are elated with their team's unexpected victory over Spain in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. Russia won the game in a tense penalty shootout after overtime ended in a 1-1 draw. Before the game, critics and fans alike expected the match to be the end of the road for the national team. Now Russia will be heading into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1970.

