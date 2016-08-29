Russia
14 minutes ago U.S., Russia Considering Joint Attack on Aleppo – Reports
1 hour ago Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme
2 hours ago United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign
'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors

Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Aug. 27, 2016.

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

6 hours ago

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its ...

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny ...

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny ...

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny ...

2 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
2 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

5 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of the most beloved Soviet films of ...

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them ...

'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
1 day ago
In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, we have compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.

3 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More
Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

3 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
3 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
3 days ago
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced ...
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
3 days ago
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to ...
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
2 days ago
Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with ...
