News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
City
Moscow's Biggest Book Fair
City
The Tall Brothers Circus Takes Moscow By Stilts
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
City
Moscow's Favorite Christmas Concerts
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Everyday Soviet Architecture Through Instagram

Long after the collapse of the U.S.S.R., Soviet architecture has continued to intrigue and inspire with its often foreboding form. For locals and travelers alike, these buildings present the perfect subject for photography. 

We asked you to share your favorite buildings with us on Instagram and made a selection of the best submissions.

Want to participate? This week's theme is "Parks in Russia." Take your best photo and submit it on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag. 

Or join us on the Moscow Metro, which was last week's topic.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+