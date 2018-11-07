Russian Soldiers Reenact WWII-Era Parade on Red Square
The parade traditionally takes place on Red Square — where it was first held in 1941.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
In Nov. 1941, German troops were just 30 kilometers away from Moscow and were close to capturing the Soviet capital.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Soldiers in the reenactment carried banners of the army divisions that participated in the war.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
This year, 5,000 soldiers took part in the parade. They wore vintage Soviet uniforms and carried Soviet-era guns.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
More than 28,000 soldiers participated in the first parade in 1941 before going to the front.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Some of the veterans who participated in the initial parade 77 years ago watched the military celebration from the stands this year.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Spectators wore World War II-era uniforms during the parade on Wednesday.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
As the soldiers finished marching, military vehicles took over Red Square, including the legendary Soviet T-34 tank, which is featured on the military medal that commemorates “The Defense of Moscow.”
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Russian soldiers marched on Red Square to celebrate the 77th anniversary of a Red Army military parade that took place during The Battle of Moscow — one of the key battles of World War II.
The parade was first held in 1941 and became an annual celebration in subsequent years.
In the Soviet Union, Nov. 7 was also celebrated as a holiday marking the beginning of the October Revolution.