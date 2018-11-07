Russian Soldiers Reenact WWII-Era Parade on Red Square

As the soldiers finished marching, military vehicles took over Red Square, including the legendary Soviet T-34 tank, which is featured on the military medal that commemorates “The Defense of Moscow.”

Some of the veterans who participated in the initial parade 77 years ago watched the military celebration from the stands this year.

More than 28,000 soldiers participated in the first parade in 1941 before going to the front.

This year, 5,000 soldiers took part in the parade. They wore vintage Soviet uniforms and carried Soviet-era guns.

Soldiers in the reenactment carried banners of the army divisions that participated in the war.

In Nov. 1941, German troops were just 30 kilometers away from Moscow and were close to capturing the Soviet capital.

The parade traditionally takes place on Red Square — where it was first held in 1941.

In the Soviet Union, Nov. 7 was also celebrated as a holiday marking the beginning of the October Revolution.