News
Nov. 07 2018 - 17:11

Russian Soldiers Reenact WWII-Era Parade on Red Square

The parade traditionally takes place on Red Square — where it was first held in 1941.
In Nov. 1941, German troops were just 30 kilometers away from Moscow and were close to capturing the Soviet capital.
Soldiers in the reenactment carried banners of the army divisions that participated in the war.
This year, 5,000 soldiers took part in the parade. They wore vintage Soviet uniforms and carried Soviet-era guns.
More than 28,000 soldiers participated in the first parade in 1941 before going to the front.
Some of the veterans who participated in the initial parade 77 years ago watched the military celebration from the stands this year.
Spectators wore World War II-era uniforms during the parade on Wednesday.
As the soldiers finished marching, military vehicles took over Red Square, including the legendary Soviet T-34 tank, which is featured on the military medal that commemorates “The Defense of Moscow.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Russian soldiers marched on Red Square to celebrate the 77th anniversary of a Red Army military parade that took place during The Battle of Moscow — one of the key battles of World War II.  

The parade was first held in 1941 and became an annual celebration in subsequent years.

In the Soviet Union, Nov. 7 was also celebrated as a holiday marking the beginning of the October Revolution.

