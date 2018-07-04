In Local Courtyards, a Glimpse of Russian Football
In a courtyard in Balashikha, a town near Moscow, the rules are strict: Show up late to the game, and you’ll have to watch from the sidelines.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
The leader of the game can ask his friends to do almost everything he wants and it will be done – even if he asks them to tie his shoelaces.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
In the winter, many courtyard football pitches are turned into ice rinks. But now, with temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius, players are looking to stay cool.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Despite the summer heat, these players in the neighborhood between the Aeroport and Dynamo metro stations prefer to play the game in their blue jeans.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Even the goalkeeper doesn’t wear special gear in this courtyard near the Aeroport Metro.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
A group of boys abandon a football that’s been kicked around a few too many times.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Young students scrimmage in the schoolyard while taking in the midsummer sun on a football pitch between the Tyoply Stan and Konkovo metros.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Some younger boys want to be professional football players when they grow up. Let’s see where they land in twenty years.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
An apartment block looms between the Tyoply Stan and Konkovo metros at the edges of the city, a vivid remnant of Soviet construction.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Some people play football even in the city center, near Metro Novokuznetskaya. Sometimes, adults need to rest after a long game.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
A boy walks away from his friends in a courtyard near Metro Dynamo after a squabble over who can take the football home after the game.
Pavel Zelenkov / MT
Far from the World Cup stadiums, young footballers are battling it out in the courtyards right outside their homes.
