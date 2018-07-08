News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 08 2018 - 18:07

Russian Fans Watch Their Defeat Against Croatia, in Pictures

A ballerina at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg catches a glimpse of the game
Gymnasts at the Nikulin's Circus in Moscow stretch and watch Russia's match against Croatia
The tiger trainers at the Nikulin's Circus are also transfixed by the screen
Fans watch the broadcast in central St. Petersburg on a policeman's phone
Fans in Sochi worry about Russia's fate in the game
Army servicemen celebrate Russia's two goals at their base in Rostov-on-Don
A Russian man is in tears over the dramatic loss to Croatia
A worker at a a tire fitting workshop in Krasnoyarsk focuses on the match
Russia fans react to Russia's last minute defeat by the Croatian national team
A fan in traditional Russian headwear cries after Russia's journey to the semifinals is cut short
A ballerina at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg catches a glimpse of the game
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Gymnasts at the Nikulin's Circus in Moscow stretch and watch Russia's match against Croatia
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
The tiger trainers at the Nikulin's Circus are also transfixed by the screen
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Fans watch the broadcast in central St. Petersburg on a policeman's phone
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Fans in Sochi worry about Russia's fate in the game
Evgeny Reutov / Reuters
Army servicemen celebrate Russia's two goals at their base in Rostov-on-Don
Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters
A Russian man is in tears over the dramatic loss to Croatia
Carl Recine / Reuters
A worker at a a tire fitting workshop in Krasnoyarsk focuses on the match
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Russia fans react to Russia's last minute defeat by the Croatian national team
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
A fan in traditional Russian headwear cries after Russia's journey to the semifinals is cut short
Carl Recine / Reuters

Russian fans throughout the country watched with anticipation as the two hour game came to a dramatic finish in the penalty shootouts. 

Russia held on to score a goal to equalize the score in extra time after the first 90 minutes resulted in a 1-1 draw. The penalties saw a swift early advantage for the Croatians, sealed by a wide shot from Russia's Mario Fernandez. 

The spectacular game drew praise from Russian fans, admiration from international football enthusiasts but also many tears after Russia's unexpected success and  path to the World Cup semifinals was cut short after  Saturday's match against Croatians.

Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News
June 13 2018
Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
June 11 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup
News
June 11 2018
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup

Latest news

World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride
News
July 08 2018
World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
News
July 08 2018
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
News
July 06 2018
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter