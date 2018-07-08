Russian Fans Watch Their Defeat Against Croatia, in Pictures

A fan in traditional Russian headwear cries after Russia's journey to the semifinals is cut short

Russia fans react to Russia's last minute defeat by the Croatian national team

A worker at a a tire fitting workshop in Krasnoyarsk focuses on the match

A Russian man is in tears over the dramatic loss to Croatia

Army servicemen celebrate Russia's two goals at their base in Rostov-on-Don

Fans in Sochi worry about Russia's fate in the game

The tiger trainers at the Nikulin's Circus are also transfixed by the screen

Gymnasts at the Nikulin's Circus in Moscow stretch and watch Russia's match against Croatia

A ballerina at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg catches a glimpse of the game

Russian fans throughout the country watched with anticipation as the two hour game came to a dramatic finish in the penalty shootouts.

Russia held on to score a goal to equalize the score in extra time after the first 90 minutes resulted in a 1-1 draw. The penalties saw a swift early advantage for the Croatians, sealed by a wide shot from Russia's Mario Fernandez.

The spectacular game drew praise from Russian fans, admiration from international football enthusiasts but also many tears after Russia's unexpected success and path to the World Cup semifinals was cut short after Saturday's match against Croatians.