Russian Fans Watch Their Defeat Against Croatia, in Pictures
A ballerina at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg catches a glimpse of the game
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Gymnasts at the Nikulin's Circus in Moscow stretch and watch Russia's match against Croatia
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
The tiger trainers at the Nikulin's Circus are also transfixed by the screen
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Fans watch the broadcast in central St. Petersburg on a policeman's phone
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Fans in Sochi worry about Russia's fate in the game
Evgeny Reutov / Reuters
Army servicemen celebrate Russia's two goals at their base in Rostov-on-Don
Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters
A Russian man is in tears over the dramatic loss to Croatia
Carl Recine / Reuters
A worker at a a tire fitting workshop in Krasnoyarsk focuses on the match
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Russia fans react to Russia's last minute defeat by the Croatian national team
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
A fan in traditional Russian headwear cries after Russia's journey to the semifinals is cut short
Carl Recine / Reuters
Russian fans throughout the country watched with anticipation as the two hour game came to a dramatic finish in the penalty shootouts.
Russia held on to score a goal to equalize the score in extra time after the first 90 minutes resulted in a 1-1 draw. The penalties saw a swift early advantage for the Croatians, sealed by a wide shot from Russia's Mario Fernandez.
The spectacular game drew praise from Russian fans, admiration from international football enthusiasts but also many tears after Russia's unexpected success and path to the World Cup semifinals was cut short after Saturday's match against Croatians.
