East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
3 hours ago
The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
Russia's White Collar Daredevil
22 hours ago
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more