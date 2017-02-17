Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations
1 hour ago Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
3 hours ago Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup
Moscow
Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
Russia
Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
Russia
Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud
Russia
The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations
1 hour ago Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
3 hours ago Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Raised in East Germany, photographer Frank Herfort has been working as a commercial photographer in Moscow in the architectural, editorial and advertising industries for years. These photographs of Russia are an example of his purely artistic work.

"This very charming city, with all its controversial sides of life, gave me the opportunity to develop my cinematic-dream-like shooting style," he said of his experience of working in Moscow.

Gallery prints in several sizes can be ordered from the photographer.

More images can be found here on Frank Herfort Photography, Facebook and Instagram.

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

3 hours ago

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

1 hour ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

1 hour ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

4 hours ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

21 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

21 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 hour ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

1 hour ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

1 hour ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

1 hour ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the ...

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the ...

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the ...

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

1 hour ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 hours ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia's White Collar Daredevil

1 day, 22 hours ago
Pavel Makarov is an ordinary office clerk. But when he clocks out at the end of the day, his life is transformed into a whirlwind ...

4 hours ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

21 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

21 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

18 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

18 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

18 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

18 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

18 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

18 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

22 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.

see more

22 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen ...

1 day ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

22 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.

New issue — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
23 hours ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
23 hours ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

21 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

22 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

1 day ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

1 day ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

1 day ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

Fri. Feb. 17

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

21 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

22 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

1 day ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

1 day ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

1 day ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

4 hours ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

21 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

21 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

1 day ago
Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late ...

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia ...

Most Read

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+