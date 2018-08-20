Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos

On August 18, a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for the International Homeless Animals Day. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Pet owners were invited to have their beloved animals sprinkled with holy water. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

The church performed religious rites over cats. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

“Each of us can now create a small ark to save God’s creatures,” said Pyotr Dynnikov, archpriest of the Iliynsky temple that hosted the blessing ceremony. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

The World Day for the Protection of Homeless Animals falls on every third Saturday of August. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Dynnikov said the temple will also say a prayer for those who provide shelter to homeless animals. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

The date for the day commemorating the protection of homeless animals was established in 1992 by the decision of the International Community for the Protection of Animal Rights. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency