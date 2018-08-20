News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 20 2018 - 16:08

Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos

On August 18, a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for the International Homeless Animals Day.
Pet owners were invited to have their beloved animals sprinkled with holy water.
The church performed religious rites over cats.
“Each of us can now create a small ark to save God’s creatures,” said Pyotr Dynnikov, archpriest of the Iliynsky temple that hosted the blessing ceremony.
The World Day for the Protection of Homeless Animals falls on every third Saturday of August.
Dynnikov said the temple will also say a prayer for those who provide shelter to homeless animals.
The date for the day commemorating the protection of homeless animals was established in 1992 by the decision of the International Community for the Protection of Animal Rights.
The International Society for Animal Rights said international animal observance days have been held in 50 countries and on 6 continents since International Homeless Animals’ Day began in 1992.
On August 18, a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for the International Homeless Animals Day.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Pet owners were invited to have their beloved animals sprinkled with holy water.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The church performed religious rites over cats.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
“Each of us can now create a small ark to save God’s creatures,” said Pyotr Dynnikov, archpriest of the Iliynsky temple that hosted the blessing ceremony.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The World Day for the Protection of Homeless Animals falls on every third Saturday of August.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Dynnikov said the temple will also say a prayer for those who provide shelter to homeless animals.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The date for the day commemorating the protection of homeless animals was established in 1992 by the decision of the International Community for the Protection of Animal Rights.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The International Society for Animal Rights said international animal observance days have been held in 50 countries and on 6 continents since International Homeless Animals’ Day began in 1992.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

A Russian Orthodox Church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for International Homeless Animals Day this past weekend.

Ice Age Mammoth Hair Hat on Sale in Russia
Meanwhile…
Aug. 13 2018
Ice Age Mammoth Hair Hat on Sale in Russia
Russian Church Will Bless Cats and Dogs on Homeless Animals Day
Meanwhile…
Aug. 17 2018
Russian Church Will Bless Cats and Dogs on Homeless Animals Day
Mysterious Hairy Carcass Washes Up On Russian Beach
Meanwhile…
Aug. 20 2018
Mysterious Hairy Carcass Washes Up On Russian Beach

Latest news

More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says
Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter