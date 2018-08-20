Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos
On August 18, a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for the International Homeless Animals Day.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Pet owners were invited to have their beloved animals sprinkled with holy water.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The church performed religious rites over cats.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
“Each of us can now create a small ark to save God’s creatures,” said Pyotr Dynnikov, archpriest of the Iliynsky temple that hosted the blessing ceremony.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The World Day for the Protection of Homeless Animals falls on every third Saturday of August.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Dynnikov said the temple will also say a prayer for those who provide shelter to homeless animals.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
The date for the day commemorating the protection of homeless animals was established in 1992 by the decision of the International Community for the Protection of Animal Rights.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The International Society for Animal Rights said international animal observance days have been held in 50 countries and on 6 continents since International Homeless Animals’ Day began in 1992.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
A Russian Orthodox Church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow, performed a prayer service for International Homeless Animals Day this past weekend.
