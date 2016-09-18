Russia
Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's 'Secret Dacha,' But Records Show Otherwise
Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections

Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections spread across the country's 11 time zones, including the annexed Crimean peninsula for the first time. Voter turnout was low throughout the day, and polling was marred by reports of ballot stuffing and the illegal use of absentee ballots. The Moscow Times has gathered some of the day's best images.

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

7 hours ago

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal ...

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal ...

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal ...

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
2 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Cats, Chefs and Pokemon: Russian Candidates Get Creative
2 days, 3 hours ago
Amid a lackluster campaign season, Russia's candidates are trying to attract voters with eye-catching billboards and slogans. Russia holds parliamentary elections on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since been widely ridiculed as proof of the Kremlin’s detachment from everyday troubles. “There’s simply ...

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia ...

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival ...

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since ...

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of ...

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts on Sept. 13.

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts on Sept. 13.

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic
Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged Westerners to watch the Hollywood biopic of whistleblower Edward Snowden, the RIA ...

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
Russia's presidential administration is to spend 79 million rubles ($1.2 million) on a new media monitoring service until ...

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic
Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged Westerners to watch the Hollywood biopic of whistleblower Edward Snowden, the RIA ...

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
Russia's presidential administration is to spend 79 million rubles ($1.2 million) on a new media monitoring service until ...

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the work of hackers who leaked athletes' confidential medical files for being ...

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway
Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
2 days ago
The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were ...
Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum
Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of ...

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And ...

