Russia Mourns Victims of Crimea College Shooting, in Photos

The monument is located in the Alexander Garden outside the Kremlin in Moscow.

Mourners left flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial near the Kerch monument in Moscow.

Relatives left flowers at the memorial on the morning after the attack.

Families of the victims gathered at the college.

Mourners congregated at a makeshift memorial near the building of the school on Wednesday night.

Dozens of people injured in the attack were taken to the nearby Pirogov hospital in the city of Kerch.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured at a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student went through the building shooting fellow students before killing himself.

Local Russian-backed authorities announced a three-day period of mourning for the victims starting on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Mourners in Moscow carried flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial at the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.