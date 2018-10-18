Russia Mourns Victims of Crimea College Shooting, in Photos
Dozens of people injured in the attack were taken to the nearby Pirogov hospital in the city of Kerch.
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Mourners congregated at a makeshift memorial near the building of the school on Wednesday night.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Families of the victims gathered at the college.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Relatives left flowers at the memorial on the morning after the attack.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Mourners left flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial near the Kerch monument in Moscow.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
The monument is located in the Alexander Garden outside the Kremlin in Moscow.
Sergei Vedyashkin / TASS
At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured at a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student went through the building shooting fellow students before killing himself.
Local Russian-backed authorities announced a three-day period of mourning for the victims starting on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Mourners in Moscow carried flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial at the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.
Oct. 18 2018
Oct. 18 2018
Oct. 18 2018