Russia's Grand Project to Build 'Putin's Bridge' to Crimea, in Photos

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was confident people would love the bridge, which some have dubbed "Putin's bridge."

The bridge is set to be opened to cars on Wednesday. The rail section is expected to be completed at the end of 2019.

The arches — one for road travel and another for rail — span a distance of 227 meters and tower 35 meters above the water.

In July 2017, the bridge's arch for road traffic was installed.

Construction on the bridge to link Crimea with Russia's Krasnodar region began in February 2016.

After Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014, the peninsula found itself between a rock and a hard place. Its railroads and highways, water, electricity and gas, were all dependent on Ukraine.

At a cost of 223 billion rubles ($3.6 billion), the controversial structure is set to be the longest dual-purpose bridge in Europe.