1 hour ago Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)
4 hours ago Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations
5 hours ago OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)
Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations
Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Russia Celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

Russians around the country celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day national holiday Feb. 23. 

The holiday, which is accompanied by a day off from work for most Russians, celebrates servicemen or servicewomen who used to or currently serve in the Russian Armed Forces. 

Founded in 1919 to mark the establishment of the Soviet Red Army, the name was changed to Red Army Day in 1923. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the official holiday was renamed the Defender of the Fatherland Day. 

Informally, the holiday is now known as Men's Day, and women give small gifts to their male friends, colleagues and relatives on this day.

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

3 hours ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 days, 19 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

Recognizing a Problem

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Thu. Feb. 23

The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for ...

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in ...
Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

