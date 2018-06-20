News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 20 2018 - 15:06

Russia Joyful, Celebrates Win in Second World Cup Game

In Moscow, a crowd of fans watched the Russia-Egypt game.
Russians in Sochi celebrate their victory alongside other international fans.
A fan holds up a football with a look of excitement on the eve of Russia’s win against Egypt.
Revelers are draped in Russian flags.
A passenger leans out of a car, jubilantly holding a Russian flag.
In Sochi, a crowd raises their arms in celebration of the Russian performance against Egypt.
Two fans splash in front of a fountain with red-toned lights.
A fan rejoices behind a person dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian Father Christmas.
A crowd of Russia fans wearing their country’s national colors celebrate in the streets.
A football fan, wrapped in a Russian flag, shares a moment with a police officer.
In Moscow, a crowd of fans watched the Russia-Egypt game.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Russians in Sochi celebrate their victory alongside other international fans.
Francois Lenoir / Reuters
A fan holds up a football with a look of excitement on the eve of Russia’s win against Egypt.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Revelers are draped in Russian flags.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
A passenger leans out of a car, jubilantly holding a Russian flag.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In Sochi, a crowd raises their arms in celebration of the Russian performance against Egypt.
Francois Lenoir / Reuters
Two fans splash in front of a fountain with red-toned lights.
Reuters
A fan rejoices behind a person dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian Father Christmas.
Reuters
A crowd of Russia fans wearing their country’s national colors celebrate in the streets.
Aleksander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
A football fan, wrapped in a Russian flag, shares a moment with a police officer.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Russia's win over Egypt sent fans out onto the street in joyous celebration, with Russia now all but qualifying for the next stage of the World Cup. 

Latest news

Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
News
June 20 2018
Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
News
June 20 2018
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand
News
June 20 2018
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox