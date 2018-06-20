Russia Joyful, Celebrates Win in Second World Cup Game
In Moscow, a crowd of fans watched the Russia-Egypt game.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Russians in Sochi celebrate their victory alongside other international fans.
Francois Lenoir / Reuters
A fan holds up a football with a look of excitement on the eve of Russia’s win against Egypt.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Revelers are draped in Russian flags.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
A passenger leans out of a car, jubilantly holding a Russian flag.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In Sochi, a crowd raises their arms in celebration of the Russian performance against Egypt.
Francois Lenoir / Reuters
Two fans splash in front of a fountain with red-toned lights.
Reuters
A fan rejoices behind a person dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian Father Christmas.
Reuters
A crowd of Russia fans wearing their country’s national colors celebrate in the streets.
Aleksander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
A football fan, wrapped in a Russian flag, shares a moment with a police officer.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Russia's win over Egypt sent fans out onto the street in joyous celebration, with Russia now all but qualifying for the next stage of the World Cup.
