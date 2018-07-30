News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 30 2018 - 12:07

Russia Celebrates Navy Day With Parades and Rockets, in Photos

The main celebration took place in St. Petersburg, where the Russian navy is headquartered.
President Vladimir Putin attended the celebrations with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and top Navy commanders.
In Kaliningrad region, the Kabardino-Balkaria anti-submarine corvette showed off its ballistic might.
Spectators cheer on the navy in Vladivostok, home of the Pacific Fleet.
Sevastopol also held parades, fireworks and missile-firings, marking the navy's presence in annexed Crimea.
Navy Day was re-established by Putin in 2006, after being discontinued in 1980.
Russian servicemen escape from the heat in the VDNKh fountain in Moscow.
Sukhoi Su-25 jets leave a trail in the Russian national colors.
Russia's Navy Day, celebrated on the last Sunday of July, honors members of Russian naval units with hours-long parades and fireworks. President Vladimir Putin took part in the events in St. Petersburg, sailing on the presidential boat to the Peter and Paul Fortress, where he was met with raucous chants of "hurrah!" by naval officers. Celebrations also took place in the major ports of Vladivostok, Kaliningrad and Sevastopol.

