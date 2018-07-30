Russia Celebrates Navy Day With Parades and Rockets, in Photos

Russia's Navy Day, celebrated on the last Sunday of July, honors members of Russian naval units with hours-long parades and fireworks. President Vladimir Putin took part in the events in St. Petersburg, sailing on the presidential boat to the Peter and Paul Fortress, where he was met with raucous chants of "hurrah!" by naval officers. Celebrations also took place in the major ports of Vladivostok, Kaliningrad and Sevastopol.