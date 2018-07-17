News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 17 2018 - 15:07

100,000 Pilgrims March in Memory of the Romanovs on the Centenary of Their Execution

Wearing clothes from the tsarist era, believers marched in memory of the Romanovs. The truth of their execution was kept secret throughout the Soviet period.
In 2000, the Russian Orthodox Church canonized the entire family as saints.
Believers gather by the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg, built on the site where the family was executed.
The march took place a day after investigators said they had confirmed the authenticity of the Romanovs' remains.
A recent survey by the state-run VTsIOM pollster found that the majority of Russians consider the shooting of the royal family a "monstrous and unjust crime."
Pilgrims marched for around five hours, beginning at 2:45 a.m. local time — the hour the Romanovs are believed to have been shot.
The procession followed a religious service at the Church of All Saints.
Patriarch Kirill was joined by other Orthodox leaders in the procession. The Church is reportedly considering a "full burial" of the family.
Early in the morning of July 17, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia led a 22-kilometer procession in honor of the Romanov royal family on the 100th anniversary of their murder. Law enforcement agencies reported that over 100,000 pilgrims participated. Tsar Nicholas II, his wife, Alexandra Fyodorovna, their five children Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia and Alexei, along with physician Yevgeny Botkin and three servants, were executed by Bolshevik revolutionaries on July 17, 1918. 

